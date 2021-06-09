The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

