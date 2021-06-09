The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

