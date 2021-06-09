The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

Shares of UTG traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,174 ($15.34). 434,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,356.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

