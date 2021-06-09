The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

