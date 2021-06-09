The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 276,667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $213,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 182,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

