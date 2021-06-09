TheStreet Downgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to D+

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $2,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

