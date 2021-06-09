ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Analysts at ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $2.91 on Monday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

In related news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,158.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $55,280 in the last 90 days.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

