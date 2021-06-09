Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

