ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

