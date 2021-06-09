TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $134,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $528.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,727. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.65 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

