TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of AmerisourceBergen worth $92,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,453. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

