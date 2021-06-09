TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the quarter. The AZEK comprises approximately 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $105,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The AZEK by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in The AZEK by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZEK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. 8,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

