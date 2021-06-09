TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $72.96 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Envestnet worth $72,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,812,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

