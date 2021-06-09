TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $79.61 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $79,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $221.34. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,267. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,684 shares of company stock worth $4,960,646 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

