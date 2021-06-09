TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 135,275 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $63,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

