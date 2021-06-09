TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 215,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215,300 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $172,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

