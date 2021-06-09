Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $412.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008978 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000255 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

