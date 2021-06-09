Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $85.64

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.64 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 73.14 ($0.96). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 191,584 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company has a market capitalization of £144.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.98.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

In other Tiziana Life Sciences news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 10,000 shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,100 ($9,276.20).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.