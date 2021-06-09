Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.