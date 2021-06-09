Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.