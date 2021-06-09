Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,815 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 20.3% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 56.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE WELL opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.