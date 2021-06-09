Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 17,697 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.