Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,930 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,930 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.63. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

