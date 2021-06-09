TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.67. 491,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,327. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a one year low of C$7.67 and a one year high of C$12.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.00%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.