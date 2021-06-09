Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,023. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

