Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

