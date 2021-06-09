Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

