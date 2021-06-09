Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.53. Approximately 2,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,080,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Translate Bio by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

