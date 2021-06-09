TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THS opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.