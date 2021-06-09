Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCNGF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

