Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

