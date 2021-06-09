Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.
Tricon Residential stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.26. 401,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,534. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.09.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
