Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Tricon Residential stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.26. 401,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,534. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.09.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

