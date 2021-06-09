TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $40.75 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00069192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00928763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00050356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.63 or 0.09046755 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.