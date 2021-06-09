Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 244,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

