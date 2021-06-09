TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs Sells 5,908 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in TTEC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.