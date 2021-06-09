TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Hits $12.34 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $338,916.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 163.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,225,721,416 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

