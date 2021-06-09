Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,375,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $28,791,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $21,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $24,947,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $33,522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $1,878,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.