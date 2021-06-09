Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,787 shares of company stock worth $4,294,351. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

