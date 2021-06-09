Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $28,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

NYSE TYL traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, reaching $419.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.