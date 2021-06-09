Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $413.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

