U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.