U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
NASDAQ:USCR opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,099 shares of company stock worth $398,494 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
