U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost its margins. It will also benefit from its cost-improvement projects. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion is impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Higher costs and empty railcar moves are affecting performance in the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLCA. B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

SLCA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 12,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

