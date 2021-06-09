UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 65.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,579 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $184,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.36. 13,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

