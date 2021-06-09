UBS Group AG Purchases 194,617 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.71% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $755,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.26. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,459. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32.

