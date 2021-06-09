UBS Group AG Purchases 194,617 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.71% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $755,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.26. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,459. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.32.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.