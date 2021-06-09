UBS Group AG Sells 509,095 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $267,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nielsen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,583. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

