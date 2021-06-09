UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) released its earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 118,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.89.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last ninety days.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

