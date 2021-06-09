Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Up 7%

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.12 and last traded at C$15.05. 113,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 132,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.42 million and a PE ratio of -21.21.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

