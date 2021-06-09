Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Up 7%

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.12 and last traded at C$15.05. 113,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 132,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.07.

UNS has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.42 million and a P/E ratio of -21.21.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

