UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.25 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €12.25 ($14.41) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.13 ($13.09).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

