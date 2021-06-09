Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Tops $34.85 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $8.65 or 0.00024562 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $34.85 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00262305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,029,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

